Maggie Bryan joined the Denver7 team in June 2025 as a morning reporter.

She previously worked in Colorado Springs for three years as a reporter covering crime trends and public safety. Her work there highlighted a spike in violent juvenile crime and how the trend impacted Southern Colorado communities, youth detention centers and state laws.

She received the 2024 Colorado Broadcasters Association Award of Excellence for Best Investigative Reporting for several stories shedding light on emergency preparedness at a local university, crime trends affecting small business owners, and an unsolved tragedy questioning police priority dispatch systems.

Maggie had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel with veterans to the nation's capitol aboard the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado in May 2025. While in Washington D.C., she shared the veterans' heroic stories of grief and healing as they visited war memorials.

After tornadoes tore through several Nebraska neighborhoods in April 2024, Maggie traveled with a crew to Omaha to help with on-the-ground news coverage by talking with displaced families.

Maggie was born in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from the University of Missouri in 2022. MIZ! She is passionate about seeking the truth, uplifting voices, and shining a light on issues to help people stay informed.

In her spare time, she enjoys finding a great restaurant to go to with friends, Facetiming her family, spending time outdoors, and going to yoga. You can watch her on Denver7 Mornings or reach out to her with a story idea via email at maggie.bryan@denver7.com.