Shannon Ogden co-anchors Denver7’s weeknight newscasts at 5, 6 and 10 o’clock.

Shannon has received a national Edward R. Murrow award for hard news reporting, a national Emmy Award (Crystal Pillar), a regional Edward R. Murrow award, a national Gracie award and numerous regional Emmys. In 2016, the year he joined Denver7, Shannon was named Best News Anchor by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

His 20-plus years in television news has taken him to newsrooms in Arkansas, Missouri, Salt Lake City, Boston and Jacksonville, Florida. Shannon has covered some of the most significant stories of a generation, including 9/11, the Catholic Church crisis and the Rhode Island nightclub fire. He's also anchored from such historic events as NASA's final shuttle launch and Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Shannon is married with two daughters. He has recorded an album of original songs and on nights off, performs as a singer-songwriter.

Contact Shannon via email.