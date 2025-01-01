Clara Faith is a Georgia native with a heart for storytelling and a deep love for weather. She began her career in Savannah as a morning producer, eventually stepping in front of the camera as a multimedia journalist in Dayton, Ohio. Her passion for community-focused reporting and the environment brought her back down South, where she covered environmental and local stories while forecasting weather in Columbia, South Carolina.

Clara is now proud to call Mile High City home and excited to join the Denver7 weather team. She is currently completing her degree in Broadcast Meteorology at Mississippi State University and is a proud graduate of Savannah State University, an HBCU that laid the foundation for her career in journalism and science.

With a warm spirit and a curious mind, Clara brings energy and heart to every forecast. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys doing makeup, editing video content, and adding pops of orange — to just about everything.