New era for DU Men’s Basketball under Coach Tim Bergstraser

DENVER — There’s a new voice leading the University of Denver men’s basketball program.

Tim Bergstraser, fresh off three straight 25-win seasons at Minnesota State University Moorhead, is bringing a winning mindset and a chip-on-the-shoulder mentality to the Pioneers.

Taking the DU job was, as Bergstraser puts it, a “no-brainer.”

“Wherever I’m at, I try to be as good as I can at that level,” Bergstraser said. “And if something comes up that feels right for me and my family, we go for it. There are always going to be challenges, but I really believe in how we do things. I think we’ve got a chance to do something special here.”

Denver, with its big-city appeal and mountainous backdrop, quickly felt like home.

“You can’t mess with happiness,” Bergstraser added.

He isn't just bringing a new philosophy, he’s bringing familiar faces. Four of his players and his associate head coach, Spenser Bland, have joined him in Denver.

“They’re our kind of guys,” Bergstraser said. “They’ve set the tone from the jump, and the rest of the team has bought in. If you’re a fan in the stands, I want you to think, ‘Wow, these guys just play so stinking hard.’”

At MSUM, his teams weren’t flashy — they were tough, structured and relentless. That same identity is now being built in Denver.

“We recruited underdog guys — tough, maybe less talented, but guys with an edge,” Bergstraser explained. “That’s who I like to coach.”

Bergstraser’s coaching journey began after tearing his ACL three times, ending hopes of a professional playing career. He transitioned into AAU coaching, then became a student assistant at St. Cloud State.

“I didn’t think I was good at anything else,” Bergstraser said. “But I love this game so much. I still get chills doing this, so I know I’m in the right profession.”

As for success in year one? He’s keeping it simple.

“If we compete and fight every game, I’ll tip my cap to the season,” Bergstraser said. “We’re going to lose some games, that’s just part of it, but effort and heart will define us.”

The Pioneers will take the court this fall with a new leader and a new identity. And if Bergstraser’s track record is any indication, winning might not be far behind.