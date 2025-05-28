Division made up of men 73 years old and older returns to USA Volleyball Open National Championship

DENVER — For the first time in years, a division made up of men 73 years old and older is back at the USA Volleyball Open National Championship, and the energy hasn’t skipped a beat.

To bring the Men's 73 & Over division back, tournament organizers had to get creative.

“With all of our divisions, we need at least five teams in order to host it, and we had three teams of 70-year-olds who were playing in the first session and wanted to play in this session,” said Josie Russell, one of the tournament directors. “So I reached out to all of the participants from the Senior Games this year, and I thought if any of them wanted to play. Kind of scrapped together three or four guys. So then I reached out to the region here in Colorado, and I asked if anyone wanted to play. Then three or four guys said yes to that.”

That effort paid off. The division returned with five teams and dozens of players aged 73 and older, including some volleyball legends.

“All of these guys, several of them have played in the Olympics,” Russell said. “They've been playing for 40 to 50 years, and I think it's important not to forget about them.”

The division was brought back thanks to help from the Mavericks, a volleyball team made up of Denver athletes.

“It just shows you that people are still playing even at 73,” said Mavericks player Warren Hughes. “That game actually went three matches, so we had a rubber match to 15. Luckily, we won.”

For many, volleyball is more than a sport — it’s a lifeline.

“If you have a stressful job, exercise is important,” said Dr. Paco Pantoja, a Mavericks player. “And for me, volleyball was a life-saving situation because I work in intensive care. So sometimes after a 24-hour shift, I went and played volleyball.”

Despite their age, the players continue to impress.

“By the end of the day, they're walking out with ice bags on every part of their body,” Russell said. “But, you know, they come out here and they play so hard, and they’re so talented. So it’s really fun.”

For the Mavericks and their fellow competitors, age is just a number, and their passion for the game remains as strong as ever.

