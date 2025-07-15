Ethan Holliday drafted by the Colorado Rockies, following in his father’s footsteps

DENVER — It’s a full-circle moment for one of baseball’s most storied families.

With the fourth pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Colorado Rockies selected Ethan Holliday, son of former All-Star and Rockies legend Matt Holliday.

“You kind of think, ‘Oh, the Rockies might do it,’ and then they do,” Ethan said. “You’re like, wow… this is real life.”

Ethan is a top infield prospect who grew up immersed in the game, often seen at Coors Field as a kid. Now, he’ll get the chance to suit up for the same franchise where his father became a household name.

Matt Holliday was drafted by Colorado in 1998 and played six seasons with the club. He earned four All-Star nods, won the National League batting title in 2007, and led the Rockies to their first and only World Series appearance that same year — coincidentally, the year Ethan was born.

During his time in Denver, Matt hit .319 with 130 home runs and helped define an era of Rockies baseball.

“It’s surreal to have him drafted by the Rockies,” Matt said. “This year’s obviously not going great, but I’m excited for Ethan to be part of the turnaround.”

The Rockies are deep in rebuilding mode, and Ethan Holliday could become a cornerstone of their future. He now joins his older brother, Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, who’s already making waves with the Baltimore Orioles as one of baseball’s top young stars.

“It’s time to start the big-man stuff,” Ethan said. “I’m super juiced. My family’s going to be in my corner, which is awesome.”

Now, with two Holliday brothers on the rise, the next generation of this baseball family is just getting started.