East High School's Vivian Johnson earns prestigious full-ride scholarship for caddies

DENVER — After several summers caddying at Cherry Hills Golf Course, Vivian Johnson received a letter that changed everything.

“You open it up, and you get this little flag that says, 'Evans scholar,'” Johnson recalled. “My mom was crying… it was an awesome moment. You're like, 'Oh my gosh, I’m going to college for free.'”

The Evans Scholarship covers full tuition and housing for high-achieving caddies. For Johnson, it meant more than financial relief.

“Seeing that relief on my mom’s face, I was like, 'Wow, it’s pretty awesome that I’m able to do this for my family and myself.'”

Johnson started caddying in 2021, pushed by her mom to follow her older brother’s lead.

“I didn’t know anything about golf,” she admitted. “But I came to learn it was more than just carrying the bag. It was listening, learning, and growing. I wouldn’t be the same person without it.”

That growth carried her through the intense scholarship interview.

“I was really nervous, but I told myself to just immerse myself in it and do my best. Let them get to know me," Johnson said.

Johnson is headed to the University of Colorado Boulder, where she will join her brother.

“He really raised me. People say we’re the same person. Anytime I was down, I just thought, my brother did this — I can do this," Johnson said.

With her college future secured, Johnson is ready for what’s next and grateful for the journey that got her there.