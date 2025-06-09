DENVER — The Denver Onyx is making a mark in the inaugural season of Women’s Elite Rugby, the first professional league of its kind in the U.S. The team has already clinched a spot in the upcoming Legacy Cup championship — but their impact goes beyond the scoreboard.

“Our first match, we had around 2,700 fans,” Denver Onyx player Carly Waters said. “The staff here at Infinity Park was so impressed because there was previously a professional men’s team that played here, and they were not anywhere near those numbers.”

Denver Onyx charging into championship as women’s pro rugby continues to grow

The Onyx are now one of just a handful of professional women’s sports teams in Colorado, and the growing fan base is taking notice.

“We’re from Arizona, so obviously, we’re coming to Denver to support them,” one fan said.

“It’s really empowering especially as a younger woman, to see all these professionals playing,” another fan added.

Denver7

The team has become a magnet for players from across the country looking to compete at a high level, but “professional” doesn’t yet mean full-time pay.

“My background is in healthcare consulting, but I played in England for two years, so I had to leave that,” Waters said. “Right now, I’m a chef, I work for a kit company, and I referee — anything to get it done, really.”

Despite busy schedules, players are investing in the sport’s future.

“If they can see it, they can be it,” Waters said.

The Onyx players know they’re laying a foundation for what’s next.

Denver7

“We have the title of professional, but we’re not necessarily paid to be here,” Waters said. “So it’s laying the groundwork, creating relationships with companies, and showing how important this is to our community.”

The Onyx will compete in the Legacy Cup later this month in Minnesota, wrapping up a season that may be the beginning of something much bigger for women’s sports in Colorado.