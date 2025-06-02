Bo Nix looks the part, and the Rockies are falling apart | Talk of the Town

The Broncos took the field for OTAs last week, and it didn’t take long to notice — Bo Nix isn’t the same quarterback we saw this time last year.

“What stood out to me was his confidence,” Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu said. “He was directing traffic, telling guys where to go — totally different from last year.”

For the first time since high school, Nix is in the same offensive system two years in a row, and it shows.

“Continuity matters,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said. “He’s not just competing anymore — he’s leading.”

Nix is already building chemistry with new teammates like tight end Evan Ingram, and it’s happening on and off the field.

The bottom line? Nix looks comfortable. Payton looks locked in. And for the first time in a while, it feels like the Broncos offense isn’t starting from scratch in June.

Meanwhile the Rockies aren’t just struggling — they're making history for all the wrong reasons.

They were the lead story on ESPN.com Sunday, not for a win, but for how truly awful things have gotten sitting at 9-50 on the season.

“They could go .500 the rest of the year,” Denver7 Sports Reporter Bradey King said, “and still lose 101 games.”

Interim manager Warren Schaeffer is 2–17. Top prospect Chase Dollander is already hurt. And there’s no help coming.

“Everyone has to go,” Bienvenu said. “Clean house. It’s already burned down.”

The fans deserve better. Denver deserves better. And until something changes at the top, Rockies baseball will stay stuck at rock bottom. Catch the entire conversation on this week's Talk of the Town.