Colorado Academy sophomore wins two state titles for different sports in one day

LAKEWOOD — Competing in one state championship is tough enough. Jordan Slutzky did it twice — in two different sports — on the same day.

“It was amazing, that’s the only word that can describe it,” said Slutzky, a four-sport varsity athlete at Colorado Academy.

On May 20, Slutzky pulled off what may be a first in Colorado high school history: helping lead her school to state championships in both golf and soccer within hours.

“It was definitely crazy,” she said. “I really wanted to get there in time to start warmups, which I did. It was very chaotic… trying to communicate with both of my coaches.”

The juggling act took months of planning. Coaches coordinated schedules before the season even began.

“They worked very hard to make this all work out and have my time dedicated to both teams,” Slutzky said.

She kept a tight routine — soccer practice in the afternoons, then golf training at home.

“I would go home, eat dinner, do my homework, and I would practice golf,” she said. “I’m very thankful to have a simulator in my basement to practice golf by myself.”

The payoff was worth it.

“Just winning one state championship, it’s the best feeling you could ever experience with your friends,” she said. “And to be able to do it twice? I’m just so fortunate to have that happen in one day.”

Slutzky said the motivation came from within.

“People ask if my parents are pushing me too hard, and that is the complete opposite,” she said. “I push myself to do this, and they supported me through the entire process. I love sports. I would do every sport if I had the time to.”