Two Rams, one dream: Nique Clifford and Isaiah Stevens reunite through the Sacramento Kings

DENVER — Former Colorado State stars Nique Clifford and Isaiah Stevens are teaming up once again, but this time at the NBA level.

Clifford, a first-round pick by the Sacramento Kings, and Stevens, who signed to a two-way contract, are reunited on the Kings’ Summer League roster, reigniting a bond that goes way back.

“It’s really cool that we’re playing together again,” Clifford said. “I’ve known him since high school. [He] and David Roddy kind of recruited me. They were my hosts on my visit out of high school, and I played a year with him. That was my guy in college. I’m just glad he’s here.”

Stevens echoed that sentiment.

“That’s my brother,” Stevens said. “We spent a lot of time together in college. We stayed in touch consistently throughout this past year. That’s somebody I really lean on and talk to on a daily basis. So I’m excited to be back in the same locker room.”

Stevens, a 2,000-point scorer during his college career, has long faced questions about his 6-foot frame, but his game speaks for itself.

“I’ve been a point guard my whole life,” he said. “That’s something I’ve really leaned into, and I take pride in understanding the game, getting guys involved, and making plays regardless of size or athleticism.”

Clifford, meanwhile, is sticking to the approach that made him a first-round pick.

“Playing the game the right way, making a winning impact. I’d say defending, rebounding, doing the things I was doing in college,” Clifford said. “Just making easy plays and keeping the game simple.”

Stevens believes Clifford’s potential is only beginning to show.

“He’s been talented since I first met him,” Stevens said. “He was a senior in high school when he took a visit to CSU my freshman year. Even back then, he had the talent and ability. But when confidence meets that talent, and you walk in it daily, you can be really special. He definitely has an opportunity here to make an impact.”

For Clifford, the Summer League experience is already living up to the hype.

“I’m pumped to just compete against the best of the best,” he said. “It’s just a cool environment to be a part of and go against the best every night. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Two Rams, one NBA team, and a shot to make their dreams a reality together. The Kings open NBA Summer League play Thursday in Las Vegas.