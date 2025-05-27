A mother's first pitch honors late son’s legacy at Coors Field

DENVER — This past weekend at Coors Field, the first pitch wasn’t just a ceremonial toss — it was a moving tribute to a young man whose life, love for baseball, and selfless choice continue to impact others.

Allison Vogel stood on the pitcher’s mound with a heart full of memories, throwing a strike in honor of her late son, Tanner.

A lifelong Colorado Rockies fan, Tanner’s connection to the game began at age 2 with a plastic bat and tee ball set. That love only grew, from Little League to college ball and eventually coaching. His first Rockies game, at just 5 years old, was unforgettable.

“He actually caught a ball from the outfield,” Vogel remembered with a smile. “I asked him if he wanted player autographs, and he said, ‘No, I want Dinger’s autograph.’ So we chased Dinger all over Coors Field until we cornered him in an elevator.”

Years later, Vogel found herself pitching to that same beloved mascot, this time in memory of Tanner, who, at just 15, made a decision that would define his legacy.

Upon receiving his driver's permit, Tanner registered as an organ and tissue donor. That simple act, symbolized by a small heart on his license, became a beacon of life for more than 120 people.

“One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation, and heal 75 lives through tissue donation,” Cheryl Talley with Donor Alliance explained. “In Tanner’s case, he did both. It’s incredible the impact one person can have.”

Thanks to organizations like Donor Alliance and Donate Life — proud sponsors of the Colorado Rockies — Tanner’s story has helped raise awareness about the importance of registering as a donor. Today, more than 1,300 Coloradans are waiting for life-saving transplants.

“There’s a misconception that you have to be perfectly healthy to register,” said Talley. “But anyone can sign up. Leave that decision to the doctors.”

For Vogel, the journey has been one of healing. She’s even met one of Tanner’s kidney recipients, forming a friendship that brought comfort and connection.

“It’s helped with the grief,” she shared. “To see the lives Tanner touched, to know he’s a hero to so many, it means everything.”

And yes, Vogel confirms with a smile: “I threw a strike.”

For more information about organ and tissue donation or to register, visit the Donor Alliance website.