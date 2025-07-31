Entering year three, Denver Broncos’ Marvin Mims, Riley Moss are ready to rise

DENVER — Entering their third year in the NFL, Marvin Mims and Riley Moss are no longer just promising young talent for the Denver Broncos: they’re battle-tested, hungry, and ready to elevate their game.

Mims, the electric wideout and return specialist out of Oklahoma, quickly made a name for himself on special teams. With two Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods already under his belt, his explosiveness on kick returns continues to be a weapon.

“I’ve been doing returning two years, and got two Pro Bowls and two All-Pros off of it,” Mims said. “So if they keep asking me to do it, I love to do it personally. For me, I just like making plays. You know, no matter when that comes, whether it’s big, prime return plays like the Colts game last year, or plays at receiver like the Cincinnati game last year, I could care less where I’m at as long as I just have the opportunity and help the team.”

But Mims wants to be known for more than just his return game. He’s eyeing a larger role in a crowded receiver room and embracing the competition.

“Yeah, I think it’s a great thing,” he said. “You look at all the guys in our room and how we’ve been playing at camp, I think for the most part, I mean, everyone’s looked good. And we’re going against our defense, who’s probably gonna be the best defense going into the season. It’s huge for us. So, just the depth of our receiver room is something that isn’t talked about enough. And I think it’s a real strong thing for us going into the season.”

On the defensive side, cornerback Riley Moss continues to develop opposite All-Pro Pat Surtain II, a position that comes with its share of challenges and growth opportunities.

“As long as I’m across from DPOY, it’s going to be like that,” Moss said. “And I love the challenge. It makes it fun, you know? It makes it fun to come into work knowing it’s on me. I’m going to be on an island, and what can I do? That’s what I think makes this game so beautiful, and why I love the position that I’m in.”

Moss, known for his length and football IQ, is using the competition in practice to refine his craft, particularly against Denver’s deep group of receivers.

“It’s kind of an iron sharpens iron type of deal,” he said. “Court’s a strong receiver at the top. He likes to kind of push off, and they’re not going to call that. It’s an offensive game, right? So you’ve got to be able to play into them and play strong. And that was a big thing for me this offseason, getting bigger, getting stronger, being able to push against the receiver and be a little bit more physical.”

With continued growth from both Mims and Moss, Broncos Country has reason to be excited about what year three could hold for two of their brightest young contributors.