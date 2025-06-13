Girls flag football camp highlights rapid rise of the sport in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — About 75 girls, ages 10 to 18, gathered this week at a girls pro flag football camp in Colorado Springs — a clear sign of how fast the sport is gaining ground across Colorado.

“To see the growth, just for women in general, is amazing... these young women are coming out and wanting to play in a sport that’s mainly for men,” said Vana Medrano, quarterback for the Denver Rush, who coached at the camp.

Medrano shared her passion for the game and her hope that these young athletes take full advantage of the opportunities now available.

“I wish I started when I was younger... the opportunity is amazing,” she said.

Now recognized as Colorado’s 33rd sanctioned high school sport — and the 18th for girls — flag football marks a significant step forward for gender equity in athletics.

Denver7

The sport’s momentum is especially clear at schools like Denver South, where flag football is quickly becoming part of school culture.

“It means a lot because I got to be part of the first official flag football team at my school,” said one camper who did not want to be identified for this story. “Never even thrown a football before, and I instantly fell in love.”

Medrano said the biggest takeaway she hopes to leave campers with is belief in themselves.

“I hope they leave this camp with confidence… knowing they can do it, and that the sky is the limit,” Medrano said.

The local nonprofit Pro Football Camp will host three youth events this summer, bringing in NFL, UFL, and women’s pro players to coach and mentor kids on and off the field.