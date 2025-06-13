Watch Now
Denver7 SportsWomen’s Sports

Actions

Girls flag football camp highlights rapid rise of the sport in Colorado

Denver7 attended the first annual camp in Colorado Springs which drew nearly 100 girls to the field — proof the sport is gaining momentum in Colorado
About 75 girls, ages 10 to 18, gathered this week at a girls' pro flag football camp in Colorado Springs — a clear sign of how fast the sport is gaining ground across Colorado.
Girls flag football camp highlights rapid rise of the sport in Colorado
girls pro flag football camp.png
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — About 75 girls, ages 10 to 18, gathered this week at a girls pro flag football camp in Colorado Springs — a clear sign of how fast the sport is gaining ground across Colorado.

“To see the growth, just for women in general, is amazing... these young women are coming out and wanting to play in a sport that’s mainly for men,” said Vana Medrano, quarterback for the Denver Rush, who coached at the camp.

Medrano shared her passion for the game and her hope that these young athletes take full advantage of the opportunities now available.

“I wish I started when I was younger... the opportunity is amazing,” she said.

Now recognized as Colorado’s 33rd sanctioned high school sport — and the 18th for girls — flag football marks a significant step forward for gender equity in athletics.

girls pro flag football camp.png

The sport’s momentum is especially clear at schools like Denver South, where flag football is quickly becoming part of school culture.

“It means a lot because I got to be part of the first official flag football team at my school,” said one camper who did not want to be identified for this story. “Never even thrown a football before, and I instantly fell in love.”

Medrano said the biggest takeaway she hopes to leave campers with is belief in themselves.

“I hope they leave this camp with confidence… knowing they can do it, and that the sky is the limit,” Medrano said.

The local nonprofit Pro Football Camp will host three youth events this summer, bringing in NFL, UFL, and women’s pro players to coach and mentor kids on and off the field.

Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Bradey King
Denver7’s Bradey King reports on the entire sports landscape in Colorado, including Denver’s pro teams, but is always looking for stories off the field and in the non-professional ranks. If you’d like to get in touch with Bradey, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png

Denver7 Sports