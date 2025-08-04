Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Praise for Denver Broncos extensions, Nikola Jokić future remains bright | Talk of the Town

On this week's Talk of the Town, the Denver Broncos are getting praise for signing WR Courtland Sutton and DE Zach Allen to major extensions last week.
DENVER — On this week's "Talk of the Town," the Denver7 Sports Team praises the Denver Broncos for signing Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton and Defensive End Zach Allen to major extensions last week, part of six long-term deals in the past 13 months.

Both players commended the organization’s professionalism throughout the negotiation process.

Karsen Buschjost asked the Denver7 Sports Team on Instagram, "Who will the Broncos sign next ??"

Linebacker Nik Bonitto, entering the final year of his rookie deal, is likely the next priority for Denver, after leading the team with 13.5 sacks in 2024.

Meanwhile, Nuggets star Nikola Jokić has opted not to sign an extension this summer, delaying talks until 2026 to maximize earnings.

"Realistically, how many more years do you think Jokic will CHOOSE to play," Alex Hazen asked on Instagram.

Though former teammate DeMarcus Cousins recently said Jokić once considered early retirement, the three-time MVP remains under contract for three more years and is eligible for a four-year, $290 million extension next offseason.

Nuggets leadership and insiders see no signs Jokić is stepping away anytime soon.

  • Catch the full conversation on Denver7's "Talk of the Town" in the video player below.
