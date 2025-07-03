'Field of Dreams' event brings inclusive softball experience to Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Field of Dreams came to life at Aurora Sports Park on Wednesday, where more than 100 athletes with disabilities took the field for a morning of softball, connection and inspiration.

Hosted by the Beautiful Lives Project and Triple Crown Sports, the event gave participants the opportunity to work with college athletes and coaches to learn softball fundamentals — while forming lasting friendships along the way.

“Today is all about giving everyone the opportunity to experience softball, to make new friends, and most importantly, to realize there are people in the world who want to help those with disabilities live their dreams,” said Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project. “If you believe in yourself, you can do anything you dream of doing in life.”

Weiler, who is blind, was inspired to launch the nonprofit after sitting on the bench with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team — a life-changing experience that helped him find confidence through community and sport.

“Sitting on that bench changed my life,” Weiler said. “I was surrounded by players and coaches who believed in me and wanted to help me succeed. I wanted to give that back.”

Since 2023, Weiler has partnered with Triple Crown Sports to host Field of Dreams events during the organization's annual Fourth of July tournament in Colorado.

“The softball athletes and coaches really wanted to give back and share the game with others,” he said. “It’s been incredible to see the impact year after year.”