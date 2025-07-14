The ‘business’ of the Nuggets’ Valanciunas saga and remembering the Rockies’ good times: Talk of the Town

DENVER — It is official. Jonas Valanciunas is Nugget, and Denver finally has a good backup to Nikola Jokic at center – or does it?

The Nuggets’ trade with the Sacramento Kings to bring in the veteran big man officially went through over the weekend, reports say, but which side of the globe he’s playing on next season remains to be seen.

While NBA sources tell Denver7’s Lionel Bienvenu they expect Valanciunas to play in Colorado next season, his courtship by the Greek team Panathinaikos 6,000 miles away continues. It has reportedly offered Valanciunas a 3-year guaranteed contract. His NBA contract is only guaranteed for next season, for just north of $10 million.

"It’s a money thing. It always is,” Bienvenu said. “He wants that second year guaranteed at another $10 million. [...] I think the Nuggets will pony up and pay him for two years, guarantee him and get him here.”

If Valanciunas ultimately decides to leave the NBA, he’d have to negotiate a buyout with the Nuggets to release him from his contract.

The Rockies had an exciting MLB Draft night on Sunday, snagging who many consider the top player in the draft in Ethan Holliday – the son of Rockies great Matt Holliday, who the team drafted back in 1998.

"Ethan is fantastic for one. But also just to get that homegrown feel back in this Rockies organization is so nice,” said Denver7 Sports’ Bradey King. “When you think of Matt Holliday, you think about the good times that the Rockies used to have. So I feel like getting his son Ethan [brings back those feelings] He's also huge – 6-foot-4, 240 pounds [with] that beautiful left-handed swing."

In order to see Holliday in the big leagues sooner, he may have to switch positions. Watch the full video to hear Lionel and Bradey’s breakdown:

Lionel and Bradey also talked Broncos and Buffs football. If they want to be better than they were last season, both teams will need a more complete offense that features an improved running game.

For the Broncos, the run game will likely be led by new faces in the locker room. King described rookie RJ Harvey and free agent signee JK Dobbins as “the perfect 1-2 punch” and added that Denver’s offensive line is an asset to the run game.

Bienvenu’s message was simple: Just do it.

"I'm looking forward to them running the ball, but the key is going to be Sean Payton. Do it! You had run written on your play sheet last year and you didn't do it,” he said. “But I think this year is different. I think they've got to run the football in order to take that next step.”

