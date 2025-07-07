DaRon Holmes II set for Summer League return after Achilles injury derailed NBA debut

DENVER — Every rookie dreams of a breakout debut. For DaRon Holmes II, that dream quickly turned into a nightmare.

Just minutes into his first NBA Summer League game last year, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 draft suffered a torn Achilles — an abrupt and painful end to a highly anticipated start with the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.

“It was a tragic event that happened last year,” Holmes said. “But you know, you can only look for the best to come in the future. You just gotta keep looking forward.”

The former Dayton star had built a college resume defined by two-way dominance, averaging 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. His talent landed him in Denver, but his journey to the floor took a detour that required not only physical healing but a complete reset.

“You have to start over from square one,” Holmes said. “You have to learn how to walk again, and run, and play. But I had a great environment around me last year, so I think I'm in good shape.”

His positivity stood out from day one, even in the face of devastating news.

“Game one, to have what happened to him happen, and then the way he handled it—even from the very next day—he was the most positive person in the room,” Nuggets Summer League coach Andrew Munson said. “He’s been phenomenal with his rehab, with his court work. Couldn't be more excited to see him back out there.”

A key voice in his recovery has been former NBA forward Darrell Arthur, who has mentored Holmes throughout the rehab process.

“It’s very beneficial,” Holmes said. “He’s been in a very similar position, plays the same position, and shows me little things I might not see while I’m out there.”

Now after a year of quiet recovery and intense rehab in Denver, Holmes is healthy, cleared, and ready to write his comeback chapter.

As Summer League tips off in Las Vegas this week, Holmes is expected to see real game action once again. Denver plans to use him at both power forward and center, and will monitor his minutes closely.

“He’s had a pretty solid buildup to this point,” Munson said. “He’s not going to play 40 minutes, and there are no back-to-backs, but he should be pretty much full go this summer.”

Holmes said he’s not focused on putting up numbers, but on growing his game, earning trust and contributing however he can.

“I trusted the process, and now I’m 100% healthy,” Holmes said. “I’ve gained some weight, gained some muscle, and I just feel more confident in what I do now. I trust this organization. I’m excited to get out there.”

If he stays healthy, Holmes could be a key contributor in Denver’s rotation this fall — a comeback story worth watching.