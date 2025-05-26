Nuggets face key decisions, Broncos gear up for organized team activities | Talk of the Town

DENVER — It was a whirlwind week in Denver sports, covered in the latest edition of Talk of the Town on Denver7. After the Denver Nuggets’ Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the franchise moved quickly to name David Adelman as the new head coach. But the more pivotal decision lies ahead: hiring a new general manager.

Josh Kroenke is taking his time with the general manager search, signaling its importance.

“He said he is not rushing it. He’s willing to listen to outside voices,” Bradey King noted during Talk of the Town.

Interim GM Ben Tenzer remains in place and is considered a candidate for the permanent role.

Nuggets face key decisions, Broncos gear up for OTAs | Talk of the Town

The next GM, however, will face a tough task. Due to salary cap constraints and ownership’s refusal to exceed the NBA’s second tax apron, the front office will have limited flexibility.

“Whoever gets that job is going to be handcuffed,” Nick Rothschild added.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are gearing up for organized team activities (OTAs) this week. With no quarterback controversy, attention turns to other positions.

“Sean Payton has done such a good job with this overhaul… there really aren’t a lot of places we’re wondering who’s going to start,” Rothschild said, highlighting the roster stability heading into training camp.

With the Nuggets entering a period of transition and the Broncos building momentum, Denver fans have plenty to follow this summer.