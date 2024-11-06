Watch Now
America Votes 2024 | Live Election Day updates from around Colorado

DENVER — Colorado voters are deciding on several issues and candidates, both local and national, as Election Day 2024 gets underway.

Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m. and Denver7 will have the latest in the blog below.

🟥 LIVE Election Day Updates

➡ 6:15 p.m. update | Wait times at voting centers
Denver Elections released waiting at some voting centers as of 6:15 p.m.

GVRC now at 113 min wait time
Barnum Rec Center: 50 min
Union Station: 50 min

➡ 5:57 p.m. update | Griswold suit thrown out
A judge has rejected a petition filed by the Libertarian Party of Colorado against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold after a leak of partial passwords associated with the state's voting system.

➡ 5:54 p.m. update | Wait times at voting centers
Denver Elections released wait time at some voting centers as of 5:45 p.m.

Green Valley Rnach – 94 min
Highland Rec Center – 51 min
Emily Griffith Campus – 48 min
Univ of Denver Diamond – 48 min

McNichols Civic Bldg – No wait
Eisenhower Rec Center – No wait
South High School – No wait
Thomas Jefferson HS – No wait

➡ 3:19 p.m. update | Ballots returned
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 2,591,322 ballots have been returned statewide.

