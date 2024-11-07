Voters appear to reject Amendment 80, which would have established school choice in Colorado’s constitution

DENVER — Coloradans are projected to reject an amendment to secure a right to school choice in the state’s constitution — to include charter and private institutions — for parents and guardians of kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Based on numbers available on the Colorado Secretary of State's Office website, Amendment 80 appears to have failed as the percentage of ballots counted showed 48.10% in favor of the measure compared to 51.90% against it. Because it would have added language to the Colorado constitution, it required at least 55% approval.



Decision Desk HQ is tracking Colorado Congressional races and ballot measures in the interactive map below.

Parents in Colorado already have options to request that their students be enrolled in the school of their choice and regardless of where they live, under the Public Schools of Choice law enacted three decades ago.

Amendment 80, however, aimed to enshrine school choice in the state’s constitution so that the right would not be limited or removed in future Colorado legislative sessions, according to supporters.

Those opposed to Amendment 80, including the Colorado Education Association, argued it could open the doors for funds from public schools to be redirected to private or home schools, according to Denver Decides.