Colorado US House race between Rep. Caraveo and Evans too early to call

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado congressional race in a newly formed district north of Denver is too early to call.

The 8th Congressional District race is a test of Republicans' and Democrats' appeal to Latino voters, with Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo.

Nearly 40% of the district's population is Hispanic, as are the two candidates. Evans and Caraveo are carving their own paths on certain issues, sometimes away from their parties, hoping to reach Latino and undecided voters who will determine the outcome.

The district was created after redistricting in 2020.