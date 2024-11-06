Democrat Diana DeGette wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday.

DeGette is a veteran of Washington, having served in the U.S. House since 1997 with a focus on combatting climate change, curbing gun violence and protecting access to abortion.

DeGette was named as one of nine impeachment managers in the proceedings against former President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

DeGette defeated Republican candidate Valdamar Archuleta, retaining her seat in the dark blue district that covers metro Denver.

The Associated Press declared DeGette the winner at 9:11 p.m. EST.

In a statement, Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, congratulated DeGette on her win.

“Congresswoman DeGette has delivered real results for her district and for Colorado, and that’s why her constituents have again sent her to Washington, D.C. to fight for our freedoms, protect our democracy, and work to invest in Colorado,” said Murib. “Congresswoman DeGette has long been a leader in protecting our reproductive freedoms and serves in Democratic leadership because she knows how to get things done.”