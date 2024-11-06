Prop 127 fails: Colorado voters reject a ban on hunting mountain lions, bobcat, lynx, DDHQ projects

DENVER — Colorado voters are projected to reject a ban on hunting mountain lions, bobcats and lynx in Colorado with the rejection of Proposition 127, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Proposition 127 aimed to prohibit the intentional killing, wounding, pursuing, entrapping or discharging a deadly weapon at bobcats, lynx and mountain lions in Colorado. Anybody convicted of any of those activities could face up to 354 days in jail, a fine up to $1,000 — or both — as well as a five-year probation on holding a hunting license from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). Prop 127 would have for a few exceptions, including if a person or livestock's life is in danger.

Hunting of mountain lions and bobcats is allowed to continue. Hunting lynx is currently illegal under both state and federal law.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cats Aren't Trophies, which has supported the proposition, called on CPW and the CPW Commission to end hound hunting and baited trapping of bobcats and mountain lions.

"Voters most definitely did not affirm vicious and highly commercialized forms of trophy hunting and commercial trapping of our native cats by narrowly rejecting Prop 127,” said Sam Miller, campaign director for CATs. “The majority of voters, including hundreds of thousands of 'No on 127,' said serious-minded wildlife protection reforms should be instituted, with a hand off of the ball to Colorado Parks and Wildlife."

Between 2020 and 2023, an average of 880 bobcats and 500 mountain lions were killed each year. People who are hunting either animal must have a hunter education certification to buy a hunting license. For mountain lion hunting, they must have a special mountain lion education certificate as well. CPW must inspect and tag all harvested bobcats or their pelts, and must inspect and track all harvested mountain lions. In addition, all edible meat from the mountain lions must be prepared for human consumption. Hunters can only harvest one mountain per season.

Neither animal is currently classified as threatened in Colorado or the United States. The bobcat population in Colorado isn't known specifically, but is considered "widespread" and "stable." The mountain lion population is also considered "stable" between 3,800 and 4,000.

Since the 2019-2020 season through the 2023-2024 season, hunter success has been reported as either 19% or 20% for mountain lions, according to CPW data.

CPW manages each species of local wildlife differently. It uses specific hunting, fishing and trapping regulations to meet its management goals. However, it does not take a stance on Prop 127.

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife takes no position for or against ballot initiatives such as Proposition 127 and will diligently implement all laws duly passed by the legislature and the Governor or by the voters," its website reads.

Denver7 spoke to two hunters with opposing views on Prop 127 in late October. You can hear from them in our report below.