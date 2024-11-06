Democrat Joe Neguse wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday.

Neguse, the assistant Democratic leader in the House, has been a rising star in the Democratic caucus since he first entered Congress in 2018.

He was previously tapped to be one of nine impeachment managers in the proceedings against former President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Neguse defeated Republican candidate Marshall Dawson in the heavily Democratic district that covers Boulder, along with a sweep of ritzy ski towns and ranchland northwest of the city.

The Associated Press declared Neguse the winner at 9:48 p.m. EST. Decision Desk HQ projected him as the winner shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

“Congressman Neguse spends his time in Washington fighting to cut the cost of living, protect public lands, and make Colorado’s economy more resilient,” said Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. “From standing up for our democracy to investing in wildfire mitigation, Congressman Neguse has been an effective fighter for Colorado, promising a new and more optimistic politics.”