Projection: Republican Lauren Boebert wins Colorado’s 4th Congressional District

DENVER — Rep. Lauren Boebert won Colorado’s 4th Congressional District Tuesday night, hanging onto her seat in Congress for another term, Decision Desk HQ projects.

Her Democratic opponent was first-time candidate Trisha Calvarese.

The Republican congresswoman, who was representing Colorado Congressional District 3, switched to the 4th Congressional District in 2023 after longtime Republican Ken Buck resigned from Congress, citing his contempt for his party's unwavering devotion to Donald Trump.

During a welcome event on Election Night, Boebert told the crowd that she was tougher than a crocodile.

"I have taken on Pelosi, Biden, every swamp creature in D.C.," she said. "You have sent someone to congress who is tougher than the crocodile."