Watch Now
PoliticsPolitics

Actions

Amendment J passes, recognizing same-sex marriage in Colorado's constitution

Colorado is one of 30 states that still had a statewide ban on same-sex marriage in its constitution
Posted
and last updated
Colorado voters will soon decide whether to protect same-sex marriage rights, in a move some say would reestablish the state’s long history of supporting gay couples.
Same-sex marriage might decrease teen suicide rates, study says

DENVER — Language that defined marriage as only between a man and a woman will be removed from Colorado’s constitution as Amendment J was approved by voters in Tuesday’s election.

The Associated Press projected that Amendment J would pass around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

  • Decision Desk HQ is tracking Colorado Congressional races and ballot measures in the interactive map below.

The language barring same-sex marriage was added to Colorado’s constitution by voters in 2006 through Amendment 43, but since 2014, same-sex marriage has been legal in the state.

🗳️ FOLLOW THE 2024 ELECTION WITH DENVER7'S LIVE BLOG

Colorado is one of 30 states that still had a statewide ban on same-sex marriage in its constitution.

Colorado’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage became irrelevant when the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 ruled in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage.

The LGBTQ+ community has become concerned that the Supreme Court ruling could be overturned if the high court were to revisit the issue.

Groups opposing Amendment J included Colorado Springs-based Focus on the Family.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.