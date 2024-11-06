Amendment J passes, recognizing same-sex marriage in Colorado's constitution

DENVER — Language that defined marriage as only between a man and a woman will be removed from Colorado’s constitution as Amendment J was approved by voters in Tuesday’s election.

The Associated Press projected that Amendment J would pass around 10 p.m. Tuesday.



Decision Desk HQ is tracking Colorado Congressional races and ballot measures in the interactive map below.

The language barring same-sex marriage was added to Colorado’s constitution by voters in 2006 through Amendment 43, but since 2014, same-sex marriage has been legal in the state.

Colorado is one of 30 states that still had a statewide ban on same-sex marriage in its constitution.

Colorado’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage became irrelevant when the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 ruled in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage.

The LGBTQ+ community has become concerned that the Supreme Court ruling could be overturned if the high court were to revisit the issue.

Groups opposing Amendment J included Colorado Springs-based Focus on the Family.