Colorado voters approve amendment to make abortion access a constitutional right

DENVER — Colorado voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that enshrines abortion access for Coloradans, the Associated Press (AP) projects.

The AP projected Amendment 79 would pass as the percentage of ballots counted showed 61.48% in favor of the measure compared to 38.52% against it, with 2,208,481 ballots counted so far.



Amendment 79 asked Colorado voters to make abortion a constitutional right in the state and repeal Colorado's 40-year ban on using state and local funds for abortion.

Supporters of the amendment told Denver7 it's important to protect abortion access and take the power to remove access away from lawmakers.

"I know what the stroke of a pen can do to abortion rights, and that's very important to us," said Christina Taylor, a Littleton woman who shared her story to support Amendment 79. "That's very important to me to be able to put it in the constitution so that future legislators can't change it."

Several anti-abortion groups, including Colorado Right to Life, led the movement against Amendment 79.

“We believe that life start starts at fertilization, meaning that a human is a human in the womb and they deserve the protection that any other person would receive,” said Scott Shamblin, the executive director of Colorado Right to Life.