Democrat Jason Crow wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jason Crow won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday.
He initially won the seat in 2018, becoming the first Democrat to represent the central district since it was created in the early 1980s.
Crow, a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, was appointed in 2020 as one of seven House managers of former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.
🗳️ FOLLOW THE 2024 ELECTION WITH DENVER7'S LIVE BLOG
He also is a member of the task force investigating the attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.
The Associated Press declared Crow the winner at 9:40 p.m. EST. Decision Desk HQ projected him as the winner shortly after 9 p.m. ET.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.