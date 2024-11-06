Amendment G to extend property tax exemption to more Colorado veterans passes

DENVER — Colorado voters on Tuesday approved Amendment G, which will extend a property tax exemption for more veterans to include those with disabilities who are unable to work, according to a DDHQ projection.



While veterans with a service-related disability can already take advantage of Colorado’s homestead exemption, Amendment G will modify the state’s constitution to expand that tax exemption for veteran homeowners as having “individual unemployability status,” as accessed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Supporters of Amendment G said veterans who cannot work due to service-related disabilities are in need of property tax relief “as much or more than other veterans who currently qualify,” according to Denver Decides.

Opponents argued the extension of the exemption could make property taxes more complicated and more difficult to fairly administer.

The current homestead exemption allows for Colorado veterans to qualify for 50% of the first $200,000 of their home’s value.

The Colorado legislature predicted if Amendment G passed, an additional 3,400 veterans in the state could claim a property tax exemption.