Rep. Brittany Pettersen wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen was reelected to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday.

Pettersen served in the Colorado Legislature for a decade before winning the U.S. House seat in 2022.

She replaced Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who didn't seek reelection after holding the 7th District seat for 16 years.

Pettersen is the first woman to represent the expansive district that includes populous cities near Denver and rural communities stretching to southern Colorado.

She was the first member of Congress from Colorado to call on President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid.

The Associated Press declared Pettersen the winner at 10:44 p.m. EST.

“Congresswoman Pettersen is a fierce advocate for Colorado, and has never wavered in her fight to stick up for the most vulnerable among us,” said Shad Murib, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. “Congresswoman Pettersen is a deeply effective leader - her unwavering support of working people, commitment to finding compassionate solutions to substance abuse disorder, and fierce protection of our reproductive freedoms will be an asset to all Coloradans in Congress for the next two years.”