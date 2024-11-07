Colorado's Prop KK projected to pass, will tax firearms to fund mental health resources

DENVER — An effort to fund mental health services for military veterans and at-risk youth through a tax on firearm manufacturers and gun stores appears to have been approved by Colorado voters during Tuesday’s election, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, Proposition KK passed as the percentage of ballots counted showed 54.19% in favor of the measure compared to 45.81% against it as of Thursday morning.



Decision Desk HQ is tracking Colorado Congressional races and ballot measures in the interactive map below.

Proposition KK will levy a 6.5% excise tax on those businesses to generate an estimated $39 million annually to pay for mental health support, school safety and gun violence prevention programs and services for domestic violence survivors, according to Denver Decides.

The gun-related businesses impacted would decide how they wanted to pay for the tax by either absorbing the cost or passing it off to the consumer.Opponents to Prop KK said the additional tax would restrict Coloradans right to own a firearm.

“The justice system should be punishing crime. Instead of punishing crime, they're just going to go ahead and punish consumers. They're going to punish people who are trying to defend themselves," said Ian Escalante, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners. “And now we have all these people that would want to be able to defend themselves but aren't going to now because they simply can't afford it.”

According to a Denver Decides explanation of Prop KK, supporters argued gun violence “causes substantial physical, mental, emotional and financial harm. Taxing firearm and ammunition sellers is an appropriate way to fund programs that reduce the negative impacts of gun violence.”

One of those supporters is Cooper Dayton – an advocate for gun violence prevention – who was mugged and shot outside the Colorado State Capitol in June 2022.

“Hitting the ground is where I really came to, and you have that shock that hits you," Dayton recalled. “Luckily, Denver Health is two minutes away. They said if I had had to go out to Aurora or another hospital, 20 minutes was all I had before, you know, I would have been done.”

After several days in the hospital, he was released and started a journey to improve his mental health.

“I feel like it motivated me to put my mental health first and really prioritize that, prioritize advocacy and making a difference in my community," Dayton said. “I'll be voting yes on Prop KK. The estimated revenues are going to be around $39 million. Again, $30 million towards victim crime services. That's truly saving people's lives.”

Funds from Prop KK will go toward efforts such as the existing Crime Victims Fund, veterans’ mental health programs and school safety programs.