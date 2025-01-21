Trump issues pardons for participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump issued pardons for participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including those convicted of assaulting police, in his first official action after returning to the White House as the country's 47th president on Monday.
The pardons of about 1,500 people fulfilled Trump's promise to release supporters who tried to help him overturn his election defeat four years ago. Another 14 people had their sentences commuted.
"These are the hostages," he said while signing the paperwork in the Oval Office. Trump said he hopes many are freed shortly.
His desk was covered with executive orders for increasing border security, designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, limiting birthright citizenship and establishing a task force for reducing the size of the federal government. It was an aggressive start for Trump's second presidency as he claimed a mandate to reshape American institutions and unravel Joe Biden's legacy.
While sitting at the desk, a reporter asked if Biden left him a note, a tradition during presidential transitions. Trump looked in a drawer and found an envelope.
"Maybe we should all read it together?" Trump joked when holding it up for the cameras. He didn't open the envelope.
Trump began signing executive orders onstage at a downtown arena earlier in the day as thousands of supporters cheered, melding the theatrics of his campaign rallies with the formal powers of the presidency. He froze the issuing of new regulations, asserted his control over the federal workforce and withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.
Trump also rescinded dozens of directives issued by Biden, including those relating to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, global warming and sanctioning Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. When finished, he tossed the pens into the crowd.
"We won, we won, but now the work begins," Trump said before a crowd of people in "Make America Great Again" hats.
The Republican president abandoned the more solemn tone of his inaugural address from earlier in the day and taunted his Democratic predecessor while scrawling his name in thick black ink on his executive orders.
"Could you imagine Biden doing this?" he said. "I don't think so!"
In the four years since losing to Biden, Trump overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, and his re-ascendence was fervently welcomed by his followers.
"We all believe God's hand has been on this man to be elected," said Pam Pollard, 65, a longtime Republican official from Oklahoma.
Trump declared in his inaugural address that the government faces a "crisis of trust." Under his administration, he said, "our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced."
Trump claimed "a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal," promising to "give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom."
"From this moment on," he added as Biden watched from the front row, "America's decline is over."
Also present at the ceremony was Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced Biden on the ballot after he abandoned his reelection bid last summer, only to be defeated by Trump in the general election.
Trump's executive orders are the first step in what he called "the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense." Other goals will prove more difficult, perhaps testing the patience of supporters who were promised quick success. Trump has talked about lowering prices after years of inflation, but his plans for tariffs on imports from foreign countries could have the opposite effect.
Frigid weather rewrote the pageantry of the day. Trump's swearing-in was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda — the first time that has happened in 40 years — and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event with marching bands at Capital One Arena. Trump supporters who descended on the city to watch the ceremony outside the Capitol from the National Mall were left to find other places to view the festivities.
At the Capitol, Vice President JD Vance was sworn in first, taking the oath read by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on a Bible given to him by his great-grandmother. Trump followed, using both a family Bible and the one used by President Abraham Lincoln at his 1861 inauguration. Chief Justice John Roberts administered his oath.
A cadre of billionaires and tech titans — including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai — were given prominent positions in the Rotunda, mingling with Trump's incoming team before the ceremony began. It was a striking display of wealth for a president who is a billionaire himself but branded himself as a working-class crusader.
Before going to the Capitol, Trump and his wife, Melania, were greeted at the White House by Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the customary tea and coffee reception. It was a stark departure from four years ago, when Trump refused to acknowledge Biden's victory or attend his inauguration.
"Welcome home," Biden said to Trump after the president-elect stepped out of the car. The two presidents, who have spent years bitterly criticizing each other, shared a limo to the Capitol. After the inaugural ceremony, Trump walked with Biden to the building's east side, where Biden departed via helicopter to begin his post-presidential life.
Trump followed Biden's departure with freewheeling remarks to supporters, revisiting a litany of conspiracy theories about voter fraud and grievances against perceived enemies such as former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, whom he called "a crying lunatic."
He spoke for even longer than in his inaugural address, saying, "I think this is a better speech than the one I gave upstairs."
Trump's inauguration realized a political comeback without precedent in American history. Four years ago, he was voted out of the White House during an economic collapse caused by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Trump denied his defeat and tried to cling to power. He directed his supporters to march on the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying the election results, sparking a riot that interrupted the country's tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.
But Trump never lost his grip on the Republican Party and was undeterred by criminal cases and two assassination attempts as he steamrolled rivals and harnessed voters' exasperation with inflation and illegal immigration.
Now Trump is the first person convicted of a felony — for falsifying business records related to hush money payments — to serve as president. He pledged to "preserve, protect and defend" the Constitution from the same spot that was overrun by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.
Eight years after he first entered the White House as a political newcomer, Trump is far more familiar with the operations of federal government and emboldened to bend it to his vision. He has also promised retribution against his political opponents and critics, and placed personal loyalty as a prime qualification for appointments to his administration.
With minutes to go before leaving office, Biden issued preemptive pardons to his siblings and their spouses to shield them from the possibility of prosecution. Earlier in the day, he also pardoned current and former government officials who have been the target of Trump's anger. Biden said "these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing."
Trump criticized Biden's decisions, saying "that makes him look very guilty."
Trump has pledged to go further and move faster in enacting his agenda than during his first term, and already the country's political, business and technology leaders have realigned themselves to accommodate him.
Democrats who once formed a "resistance" are now divided over whether to work with Trump or defy him. Billionaires have lined up to meet with Trump as they acknowledge his unrivaled power in Washington and his ability to wield the levers of government to help or hurt their interests.
Long skeptical of American alliances, Trump's "America First" foreign policy is being watched warily at home and abroad as Russia's invasion of Ukraine will soon enter its third year, and a fragile ceasefire appears to be holding in Gaza after more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas. Trump, who had promised to end the Ukraine war even before he was sworn in, did not mention the conflict in his inaugural address.
Trump said he would lead a government that "expands our territory," a reference to his goals of acquiring Greenland from Denmark and restoring U.S. control of the Panama Canal.
He also said he would "pursue our manifest destiny into the stars" by launching American astronauts to Mars. Musk, the owner of a space rocket company with billions of dollars in federal contracts, cheered and pumped his arms above his head as Trump spoke.
People allegedly involved in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, who are from Colorado (or arrested here):
- Alexis Bustos was arrested in Denver on Nov. 18, 2021. He was charged with two counts of temporary residence of the president and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He pleaded guilty to one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in November 2022. The other counts were dismissed. He was sentenced to a probation term of 24 months. His hometown is unknown.
- Todd Branden Casey of Denver was arrested on Aug. 30 in Georgetown, Colorado. He faces felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, plus multiple misdemeanor charges.
- Jacob Clark of Colorado Springs (previously lived in Trinidad) was arrested in April 2021 on multiple charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot. He demanded police officers to stand down during the attack. He was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023, to nearly three years in prison and a year of supervised release.
- Glen Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol in August 2021. He wassentencedin November to 90 days of house arrest along with 14 days in a community correctional facility. He called himself an idiot.
- Tyler Earl Ethridge of Colorado Springswasarrested in July 2022 in Denver and faced six federal charges for his participation in the riot. He was a pastor who graduated from Charis Bible College in Woodland Park. After he was convicted on Sept. 8, 2023, he was sentenced on Sept. 25, 2024, to seven months in prison.
- Isaiah Farnsworth, who lives in Tennessee but was living in Broomfield, Colorado in January 2021, was sentenced on Sept. 8, 2023, to three months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for one felony count of destruction of government property. He pleaded guilty on May 4, 2023.
- Robert Gieswein of Woodland Parkwasarrested and faced multiple charges in January 2021 in connection to the Jan. 6 riot, including assault on an officer "with a spray canister, temporary barrier, and baseball bat," according to his arrest affidavit. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge in early March 2023. He was sentenced to 48 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release.
- Jonathan David Grace of Colorado Springswasarrested on March 30, 2023, on felony and misdemeanor charges. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 24, 2023, to assaulting a law enforcement officer, and was sentenced on Jan. 30, 2024, to 24 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $5,000 in fines and $2,000 in restitution.
- Logan Grover of Erie was charged in April 2021 with disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and demonstrating in a capitol building. He pleaded guilty in July 2022. He served in the Army Reserve for nearly 10 years and was deployed to Iraq, according to The Denver Post. He was sentenced to a month of house arrest and two years probation in February 2023.
- Thomas Patrick Hamner of Peyton was arrested and charged in November 2021. Videos allegedly showed him fighting with Capitol and Metropolitan Police. In September 2022, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
- Lisa Ann Homer of Colorado Springs was arrested in November 2021 in Colorado Springs. She faces charges of illegally entering the capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct on capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. She was sentenced to three years probation, 60 hours of community service, a $5,000 fine and $500 restitution.
- Jennifer Horvath of Colorado Springs was arrested and charged in May 2022 on multiple federal charges. She was located after FBI agents linked her to her boyfriend Glen Wes Lee Croy (listed above), who was also arrested, charged and sentenced for his involvement. She was sentenced in November 2022 to 36 months of probation, including 90 days of home confinement and 14 days at a residential facility, plus a $500 restitution.
- Klete Keller, an Olympian from Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding after storming the U.S. Capitol in September 2021. He faces 21 to 27 months in prison. He was sentenced to 6 months of home detention and three years probation.
- Clive Kincaid, of Durango, was arrested on Aug. 22, 2023, on charges of knowingly entering the Capitol without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
- Rebecca Lavrentz of Falcon pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
- Avery Carter MacCracken of San Miguel Countywascharged in December 2021 with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 riot. He was arrested in Norwood on six federal charges. He was captured on videos and in photos fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer on Oct. 20, 2023. He was sentenced on May 16, 2024.
- Matthew James Melsen, 34, of Wheat Ridge was arrested on Feb. 28, 2024, in Colorado. He faces the following charges: felony civil disorder and felony assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, as well as misdemeanors including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
- Patrick Montgomery of Douglas Countywascharged in January 2021 with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. According to an affidavit for his arrest, federal investigators were tipped off by someone who saw Montgomery in photos from inside the Capitol posted to Facebook. He pleaded not guilty and was convicted on March 20, 2024. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release on Oct. 31, 2024.
- Daniel Michael Morrissey waschargedin federal court in November 2021 for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds andwassentenced to 45 days of incarceration and 26 months of probation in mid-August.
- Hunter Palm of Colorado Springswasarrested in May 2021 after he allegedly entered U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6. He was identified to federal investigators by a family member. He was arrested in May 2021 and indicted the following month. He initially pleaded not guilty to all counts before taking a plea deal. He was sentenced in January 2024 to 36 months of probation.
- Jeffrey Sabol of Jefferson County isaccusedof dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by an American flag outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A federal judgedeniedhim bail in April 2021. After the attack, prosecutors said he tried to fly to Switzerland. In March 2024, he was sentenced after he was convicted of three felonies — obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, federal robbery, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting — to 63 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $32,165.65 in restitution.
- Justin Schulze, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and faces felony and misdemeanor charges after reportedly storming the U.S. Capitol with hundreds of other Trump supporters.
- Christian Peter Tyner, of Highlands Ranch, was arrested in Washington DC on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He pleaded guilty in November to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced to 24 months probation. He is David Tyner’s son.
- David Christian Tyner, of Highlands Ranch, was arrested on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He pleaded guilty in November to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He was sentenced to 36 months probation. He is Christian Tyner’s father.
- Jonathan Wayne “Duke” Valentour, of Boulder, was arrested and charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, as well as multiple misdemeanors in January 2025. His father was also charged.
- Timothy Williams of Trinidadwascharged in June 2021 with multiple federal crimes. FBI agents found Williams on videos of the rioters inside the Capitol that day.
- Eric Zeis, of Monument, was arrested on Nov. 13, 2023, and faces felony and misdemeanor charges after reportedly storming the U.S. Capitol with hundreds of other Trump supporters
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro, and Associated Press writers Josh Boak, Lindsey Bahr, Will Weissert and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.
