Woman from Falcon pleads guilty to misdemeanors in connection with Jan. 6 breach at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — A woman from Falcon has pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Rebecca Lavrentz of Falcon pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Multiple tipsters alerted the FBI about Lavrentz's alleged participation in the days after Jan. 6, 2021. Using cell tower records, they were able to identify that her phone was inside the U.S. Capitol that day, according to a statement of fact document.

A Timeline Of What Happened On Jan. 6

During an interview with her on April 26, 2021, she said she traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the Stop the Steal rally, and then followed a crowd to the U.S. Capitol. She recalled seeing the crowd grow and become more physical with police at the barriers, and then watched a man push past the barrier and go into the building. She told FBI agents that the crowd was able to move the barriers and the crowd, her included, then went through the main door, according to a statement of fact document.

Lavrentz said she spent about 10 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol, roaming around before exiting the same way she came in.

She identified herself in the below video from ABC News' coverage.

FBI

When FBI agents reviewed surveillance camera footage from that day, they identified Lavrenz in multiple places.

She was seen entering the building at 2:43 p.m. and leaving at 2:53 p.m., according to a statement of fact document.

