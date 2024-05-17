Telluride man sentenced to 366 days in prison in connection with Jan. 6, 2021, breach at US Capitol

WASHINGTON — A Telluride man was sentenced Thursday to a little more than a year in prison in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Avery MacCracken, 70, of Telluride, Colorado, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon for his role in the events that day, officials with the Department of Justice announced Friday.

MacCracken previously pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing law enforcement officers during a civil disorder on Oct. 20, 2023.

Prosecutors said MacCracken was with a group of people in a restricted area on the West Plaza of the Capitol before moving to the front of the crowd where he gripped a bike rack that police were using as a barrier.

About half an hour later, after rioters had removed some of the bike racks, MacCracken "moved toward the police line with both hands balled into fists," according to the DOJ. He pushed aside an officer and grabbed a second officer by the arm and jacket, arresting document show.

MacCracken then pushed through a police line into the restricted areas of the Capitol grounds with other rioters.

The Telluride man “faced the police and refused to leave until he was physically pushed off a platform by the police,” DOJ officials said in a news release. He participated in the riot on the West Front until late in the afternoon, when police were finally able to clear the area, according to prosecutors.

MacCracken left Washington, D.C., and went home three days later. It would be nearly a year before he was arrested by the FBI, which happened after law enforcement received a tip from another Telluride resident who identified MacCracken as one of the suspects wanted by the FBI.

MacCracken was arrested in Norwood, a small town in San Miguel County, on Dec. 11, 2021 by the FBI. He was initially arrested on six federal charges.

The DOJ reported that in the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged for crimes in connection with the breach.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

MacCraken is among the nearly two dozen Coloradans who are either facing federal charges or who have been sentenced by the feds for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

