Colorado Springs man arrested Thursday in connection with Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — A man from Colorado Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan David Grace, 49, was arrested in Denver on felony and misdemeanor charges. He is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, obstructing or impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings, and engaging in physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol Buildings, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He is expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia outlined the case against Grace, in which it said that he was among the rioters "who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol" on Jan. 6, 2021.

Grace was allegedly part of the group confronting law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol. He went into the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace at 3:12 p.m. and moved through a mob that was coordinating pushes against police, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

"While Grace joined in collective pushes, one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters’ pushes pinned him between a shield and a door," the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Grace left the tunnel, handed his beanie and backpack to another person, and re-entered, making his way to the front of the rioters as they pushed against police. The officers were able to clear the rioters out of the tunnel and Grace watched as a group dragged an officer out of the tunnel and "brutally attacked him," the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Grace then allegedly continued helping the rioters push against police in the tunnel again.

His case is being investigated by the FBI’s Denver Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office. He is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Grace is one of several Coloradans charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and several others either traveled there from Colorado or were arrested in Colorado to face federal charges:



Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in every state in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

