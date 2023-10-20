Telluride man pleads guilty to felony in connection with Jan. 6, 2021 breach at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — On Friday, a man from Telluride pleaded guilty to a felony charge in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

In front of U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon, the defendant, Avery MacCracken, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2024.

According to court documents, MacCracken traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 3, 2021 from Montrose to protest the results of the presidential election.

Around 2 p.m., MacCracken was with a group of people in a restricted area on the West Plaza of the Capitol. He moved to the front of the crowd and gripped a bike rack that police were using as a barrier, the documents read. About half an hour later, after rioters had removed some of the bike racks, MacCracken "moved toward the police line with both hands balled into fists," according to the DOJ. He pushed aside an officer and grabbed a second officer by the arm and jacket, the DOJ said.

MacCracken then pushed through a police line into the restricted areas of the Capitol grounds with other rioters.

On Jan. 9, MacCracken left Washington, D.C. and went home.

At some point, a Telluride resident contacted the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office to report that MacCracken was the person identified by the FBI as AFO-387 in its report.

MacCracken was arrested in Norwood, a small town in San Miguel County, on Dec. 11, 2021 by the FBI. He was initially arrested on six federal charges.

The DOJ reported that in the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged for crimes in connection with the breach.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

