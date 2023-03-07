Woodland Park man pleads guilty to charge in connection with Jan. 6, 2021 riot at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robert Gieswein, 26, of Woodland Park pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 9, 2023.

Based on court documents, Gieswein was walking in downtown Washington, D.C. dressed in a camouflage paramilitary kit and carrying a baseball bat. He was approached by a small group of Proud Boys who invited him to stay with them for the day. One of them gave Gieswein a piece of orange duct tape to put on his helmet to signify that he was "a friendly," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gieswein walked with the Proud Boys to the Washington Monument, where a larger group of Proud Boys stood.

After 10 a.m., he marched with the group to the U.S. Capitol.

After nearly three hours of marching around the building, Gieswein arrived at the Peace Monument around 1 p.m. A large mob, including Gieswein, rushed the restricted area of the Capitol grounds and ultimately to the West Plaza. There, he and other rioters pushed on a police barricade, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"While in the West Plaza, Gieswein was stopped by a man with a microphone and asked how he was doing," the U.S. Department of Justice said. "In response, Gieswein stated, among other things, that 'this' was 'crazy,' and that he 'would die for this.' Asked what the solution was to 'this right here,' Gieswein stated, to 'execute these fascists,'" according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the crowd — including Gieswein — pushed up the stairs that led to the Upper West Terrace. At the top of the stairs, he sprayed an aerosol irritant at three members of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Gieswein continued to move with the crowd toward the Capitol building and encountered another line of officers trying to stop the group. Gieswein again sprayed his aerosol canister at the officers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was one of the first rioters to reach the façade of the building and saw the window next to the Senate Wing Door get breached around 2:13 p.m. He entered through that window.

Around 2:29 p.m., he sprayed the aerosol at another group of officers.

He did this again at 2:34 p.m. as officers were arresting another rioter, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. They tried to arrest him and he attempted to punch one of the officers. He then broke free of the officers.

At 3 p.m., he, along with other rioters, pushed against a group of officers who were trying to prevent the rioters from moving up toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. The group was pushed back into the Rotunda.

At this point, Gieswein left the Capitol.

He was indicted in late January 2021. He was ordered to stay in jail the same week.

Each assault charge comes with a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, almost 1,000 people have been arrested in almost every state for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Of those, more than 300 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Gieswein is one of several Coloradans charged in connections with the Jan. 6 riot, and several others either traveled there from Colorado or were arrested in Colorado to face federal charges:

