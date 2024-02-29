Wheat Ridge man arrested by FBI agents in connection with Jan. 6, 2021 breach at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — A Wheat Ridge man has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Matthew James Melsen, 34, was arrested by FBI agents on Feb. 28 in Wheat Ridge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He faces felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He has also been charged with multiple misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Melsen was identified in police body-worn camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021.

Around 2:15 p.m. that day, he was seen in video among a crowd of rioters near the bike rack barricades set up at the U.S. Capitol building on the West Plaza of Capitol grounds. In the video, Melsen was seen reaching over the barricades and pushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer, who pushed Melsen back into the crowd.

"Melsen then charged at the officer with both hands outstretched and pushed the officer in the chest. Melsen was again pushed back toward the crowd and was sprayed with OC spray," the DOJ said.

Melsen then moved back into the crowd.

Later that same day, he was spotted climbing onto the Inaugural stage scaffolding on the West Plaza of Capitol grounds. Shortly before 4 p.m., he was on the stage and was walking with a crowd toward the mouth of the Lower West Terrace Tunnel. The DOJ said this tunnel was where some of the most violent attacks against law enforcement happened that day.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer climbed on a ledge inside the tunnel to try to stop a rioter from climbing inside by prodding the person with a long stick. That rioter grabbed the stick. Melsen, who was nearby, also grabbed the stick, which broke. The rioters used the broken pieces to hit officers' shields while yelling "Let us in," the DOJ said.

When an officer tried to use his baton to stop the rioters, Melsen tried to grab the baton.

In the aftermath, Melsen was identified as #375 on the FBI’s website.

The DOJ reported that more than 1,300 people have been charged for crimes related to the breach at the U.S. Capitol, including 469 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Colorado people involved on Jan. 6, 2021 who are facing federal charges or have been sentenced:

