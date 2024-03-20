Littleton man convicted on 2 felony charges in connection with Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol

DENVER — A man from Littleton was found guilty of two felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Patrick Montgomery, 51, was convicted of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and felony assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Montgomery, along with two men from Utah — Brady Knowlton, 43, of St. George, and Gary Wilson, 55, of Salt Lake City — were convicted following a stipulated bench trial in front of U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss, the DOJ said.

Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 2.

FBI

According to the stipulated facts, the three men walked together to a Stop the Steal rally in Washington, DC on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, they went to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building and crossed inside.

The DOJ said around 2 p.m., Montgomery grabbed an officer's baton and tried to wrestle it away. The officer, who held onto the baton, fell to the ground with Montgomery and they both tried to get control of it. The DOJ said Montgomery kicked the officer in the chest during the altercation.

Afterward, the three men went up the Upper West Terrace Stairs with a large group of people, and approached the Upper West Terrace Door. The exterior doors were propped open and an alarm was sounding. They entered the Capitol building at 2:35 p.m., the DOJ said.

They climbed to the second floor, entered the Rotunda, went to the third floor and walked toward the Senate Gallery, which they entered around 2:43 p.m. When they left and went down to the Senate Floor on the second floor, the trio confronted a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The men yelled at the officer, the DOJ reported, and Montgomery said: "You gotta stop doing your job sometime and start being American. You gotta quit doing your job and be an American!"

A Timeline Of What Happened On Jan. 6

All three men left the U.S. Capitol building around 2:53 p.m.

Montgomery, identified as #459 in the FBI's photographs of suspects, was arrested on Jan. 17, 2021 in Colorado. He was charged a few days later. The Utah men were arrested on April 7, 2021.

According to an affidavit for Montgomery's arrest, federal investigators were tipped off by someone who saw him in photos from inside the Capitol posted to Facebook. The tipster asked Montgomery if it was him who was pictured, and Montgomery responded: “Got nothing to hide…” according to screenshots posted within the affidavit. After the tipster told Montgomery he was being reported to the FBI, Montgomery responded that he was “so deeply covered by the best Federal Defense lawyers in the country” and not scared. He went on to claim that his group was "let in [to the Capitol] peacefully by the police."

Since Jan. 6, 2021, about 1,350 people have been charged related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. This includes 486 people who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Anybody with a tip can contact 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Colorado people involved on Jan. 6, 2021 who are facing federal charges or have been sentenced:

