Colorado Springs man sentenced for actions during U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, DC — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced in connection with his actions on Jan. 6, 2021 during the U.S. Capitol breach.

Hunter Palm of Colorado Springs initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but later took a plea deal. He agreed to plead guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building/grounds, which is a misdemeanor. As part of the plea deal, all other charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to 36 months of probation, $500 in restitution, and $25 special assessment.

FBI Denver Field Office

According to court documents from his case file, the FBI obtained a letter from a witness on Jan. 8, 2021 identifying Palm as one of the people who had entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The witness was a family member of Palm's. Palm had allegedly called the family member and explained how he walked around the building, explored a conference room and tried to climb out of a broken window, the document reads.

One month after the U.S. Capitol breach, FBI agents interviewed Palm, who had legal counsel present. He admitted to entering the building and gave the FBI a flash drive containing visual content from that day. He also brought the clothing he had been wearing that day.

Palm was seen on surveillance video walking around the building and holding up his phone, like he was recording the scene. He entered the Speaker's Conference Room, where he found an open laptop. He is heard on a recording asking, "Who's good at hacking?" according to the documents.

Palm was arrested by FBI Denver on May 12, 2021.

More than 1,100 people have been charged for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Colorado people involved on Jan. 6, 2021 who are facing federal charges or have been sentenced:

