Another two Coloradans arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON – Two more Coloradans have been arrested after allegedly breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results following a “Stop the Steal” rally attended by former President Donald Trump hours earlier.

Eric Zeis, 37, of Monument, and Justin Schulze, 31, of Colorado Springs, were arrested Monday and face felony and misdemeanor charges after reportedly storming the U.S. Capitol with hundreds of other Trump supporters that day as they chanted “Stop the steal!” and “Our house!” as rioters banged on glass windows before breaching the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia.

Arresting documents allege Zeis and Schulze drove from Colorado to Washington, D.C., to attend the rally in which the former president spoke, and later made their way to the east side of the Capitol building, “where they joined a large group of rioters that had forced United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers to retreat from their positions to the East Rotunda doors.”

Prosecutors claim both men “positioned themselves in a large group of rioters” outside the East Rotunda doors that pushed against Capitol officers so the group could get inside the Capitol. At around 2:25 p.m., court documents show, the group succeeded and the “duo entered shortly after.”

The complaint states both Zeis and Schulze made their way through various parts of the Cpaitol, including the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, the hallways between the House Chamber and the Speaker’s Lobby, and the Statuary Hall Connector, “where they emersed themselves in a large group confronting officers guarding the U.S House of Representatives chambers.”

Both men then retraced their steps throughout the Capitol but before exiting, stopped in the Rotunda, where Zein is alleged to have joined a group that “collectively pushed officers.” The two men left the Capitol shortly after 3 p.m.

In the nearly three years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 peopled charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony, DOJ officials said in a news release Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Zeis and Schulze are among the nearly two dozen Coloradans who are either facing federal charges or who have been sentenced by the feds for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The other Coloradans involved in the events that day are:

