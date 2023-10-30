Colorado Springs man who hit Capitol police officer with plank during Jan. 6 riot sentenced to 33 months

WASHINGTON – A Colorado Springs man who claimed to be the first person to break into the Senate Chambers before hitting a police officer with a wooden plank during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Friday to nearly three years in prison and a year of supervised release for his role in the events that day, officials with Department of Justice announced Friday.

Jacob Travis Clark, 34, of Colorado Springs, was found guilty of one felony and five misdemeanors following a Jan. 30, 2023, bench trial before Judge Friedrich in the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors said Clark drove from Colorado Springs to Washington, D.C. to attend former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse where the DOJ claims the suspect “anticipated violence,” as evidenced by texts he sent to his father that day, in which Clark reportedly wrote he was there “for the riots when they say he isn’t the winner lol.”

After the rally, prosecutors said, Clark walked to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol grounds and joined the thousands of other rioters who were forcing their way through the barricades, while texting his friends that the group was “gonna storm the capital (sic).”

At 2:14 p.m. that day, Clark was among the first to enter the U.S. Capitol building through the Senate Wing doors, DOJ officials said.

An indictment in the case showed Clark then went onto the second and third floors, got inside the Rotunda, and walked through multiple hallways as he texted his friends that the mob had “stormed it and busted the door down.”

The Colorado Springs man also claimed to be the first person to enter the Senate Chambers after the mob had stormed the Capitol.

“Clark was then observed walking down the hallway from the Senate Wing Door toward the Crypt holding a 2x4 wooden plank. Moments later, a U.S. Capitol Police Officer (USCP) was hit with the wooden 2x4 plank, which forced the officer to retreat into the Crypt in visible pain,” prosecutors said, adding Clark, who later joined a crowd of rioters, pointed at police and threatened them, which forced police to retreat as the mob made their way deeper into the building.

The suspect later confronted Capitol police who were trying to close and lock the Senate Galley doors and while he made no contact with police this time, he was part of the mob that "pushed and hit officers who were forced to retreat before one of the doors could be locked," prosecutors said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. that day and after spending nearly 40 minutes inside the building, Clark left the Capitol through the Senate Carriage door and, “continued to brag via text messages about his unlawful escapade, sending pictures and saying, ‘I helped break down the door,’ 'I was the first one in the chamber,’ ‘We took the whole thing. They had to evacuate,’” arresting documents showed. Clark would later text a friend that the mob would “do it everyday they try to vote.”

He was arrested on April 21, 2021 in Colorado Springs by the FBI.

In all, Clark was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony offense, and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a Capitol building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In the nearly three years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 peopled charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony, DOJ officials said in a news release Friday. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Clark is among the nearly two dozen Coloradans who are either facing federal charges or who have been sentenced by the feds for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

