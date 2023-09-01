Denver man arrested on felony charges in connection with Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — A Denver man was arrested this week in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach after the FBI confirmed he was spotted in multiple photographs that day and had allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Todd Branden Casey, 53, is now one of more than 1,100 people arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6.

He faces felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, plus misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Casey was arrested on Aug. 30 in Georgetown. He was identified as #125 in the FBI's photo collection of people seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. YouTube videos posted online also helped determine his movements from that afternoon, according to the criminal complaint against Casey.

U.S. Department of Justice

According to court documents, by 2 p.m. that afternoon, police had set up a line on the West Plaza on Capitol grounds to protect the U.S. Capitol from the rioters. Bike racks served as a metal barrier. Around 2:11 p.m., police body cam footage showed a person later identified as Casey approach an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and shout expletives at the officer.

About a minute later, Casey is seen slamming his hands against metal barriers and taunting officers by shouting, "Take that swing at me, (expletive). Take that swing. I ain’t afraid. What are you saying? Speak up!” and “I would have come locked and loaded if I knew this was happening," according to the DOJ.

U.S. Department of Justice

At 2:27 p.m., Casey is heard in the footage telling rioters to push against the barriers. About one minute later, he shoved a MPD officer, according to the DOJ.

At 2:34 p.m., numerous rioters breached the West Plaza. Several of them swarmed around a MPD officer, including Casey, who grabbed the officer by the shoulder and appeared to shove the officer toward the U.S. Capitol until another officer was able to pull Casey off, according to the DOJ.

By 3 p.m., Casey was near the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, which was blocked by police officers, though he was able to enter the tunnel at least three times, the DOJ said. He pushed against the police line with others before he was expelled from the tunnel by police around 3:18 p.m.

A publicly available video showed Casey after he had been pushed out of the tunnel. He appeared to be rubbing his eyes, like he was experiencing the effects of chemical irritants, according to the criminal complaint.

U.S. Department of Justice

In its subsequent investigation, the FBI reviewed accounts that appeared to belong to Casey on Facebook and Parlor. They also tracked down his phone number and area of residency.

In June 2022, the FBI interviewed a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy about a traffic incident that involved Casey, according to the criminal complaint. The deputy said on May 10, 2021, Casey called the sheriff's office to report that somebody had thrown something at his car and broken a window. The deputy, who was wearing a body-worn camera, responded to document the incident. The sheriff's office provided the FBI with that footage, in which Casey verbally identified himself to the deputy, according to the criminal complaint.

In January 2023, the Golden Police Department received an online tip with the subject line reading "January 6th #125 – AFO in your city!" It included a link to an online profile for Casey. The FBI said it believed this was the same person as #125 in the Jan. 6 photos and from the Jefferson County incident.

The FBI determined that Casey had flown from Denver to Baltimore through a layover in Charlotte on Jan. 5 and flew back on Jan. 7. Records from U.S. Bank showed he had paid for parking at a lot near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, according to the complaint.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting this case.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Below are Colorado people identified as being allegedly involved, or convicted, in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack:

