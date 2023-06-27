Colorado man sentenced for assaulting police during Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC — A man from Woodland Park was sentenced to prison on Friday for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden sentenced Robert Gieswein, 26, to 48 years in prison for two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, plus 36 months of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Based on court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Gieswein was walking in downtown Washington, D.C. dressed in a camouflage paramilitary kit and carrying a baseball bat. He was approached by a small group of Proud Boys who invited him to stay with them for the day. One of them gave Gieswein a piece of orange duct tape to put on his helmet to signify that he was "a friendly," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gieswein walked with the Proud Boys to the Washington Monument, where a larger group of Proud Boys stood.

After 10 a.m., he marched with the group to the U.S. Capitol.

After nearly three hours of marching around the building, Gieswein arrived at the Peace Monument around 1 p.m. A large mob, including Gieswein, rushed the restricted area of the Capitol grounds and ultimately to the West Plaza. There, he and other rioters pushed on a police barricade, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"While in the West Plaza, Gieswein was stopped by a man with a microphone and asked how he was doing," the U.S. Department of Justice said. "In response, Gieswein stated, among other things, that 'this' was 'crazy,' and that he 'would die for this.' Asked what the solution was to 'this right here,' Gieswein stated, to 'execute these fascists,'" according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the crowd — including Gieswein — pushed up the stairs that led to the Upper West Terrace. At the top of the stairs, he sprayed an aerosol irritant at three members of the U.S. Capitol Police.

Gieswein continued to move with the crowd toward the Capitol building and encountered another line of officers trying to stop the group. Gieswein again sprayed his aerosol canister at the officers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was one of the first rioters to reach the façade of the building and saw the window next to the Senate Wing Door get breached around 2:13 p.m. He entered through that window. Around 2:29 p.m., he sprayed the aerosol at another group of officers.

He did this again at 2:34 p.m. as officers were arresting another rioter, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. They tried to arrest him and he attempted to punch one of the officers. He then broke free of the officers.

At 3 p.m., he, along with other rioters, pushed against a group of officers who were trying to prevent the rioters from moving up toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. The group was pushed back into the Rotunda.

At this point, Gieswein left the Capitol.

He was indicted in late January 2021. He was ordered to stay in jail the same week.

He was sentenced on Friday.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in almost every state for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Of those, 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Gieswein is one of several Coloradans charged in connections with the Jan. 6 riot, and several others either traveled there from Colorado or were arrested in Colorado to face federal charges:

