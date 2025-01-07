Boulder man and his father arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during 2021 US Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, DC — A 26-year-old Boulder man, as well as his father, has been arrested on charges that stemmed from the Jan. 6, 2021 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Wayne “Duke” Valentour, 26, of Boulder has been charged with felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. He is the son of Joseph Charles Valentour, 66, of Centerville, Ohio, who was also arrested and faces the same charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

U.S. Department of Justice A screenshot from a statement of facts court document, showing Jonathan Wayne “Duke” Valentour, of Boulder, Colorado, and his father Joseph Valentour, of Ohio, at the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Both men also face the following misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The father, Joseph Valentour, was arrested on Friday in Ohio. His son, Jonathan Valentour, was arrested on Monday in Colorado, the DOJ said.

Based on court documents, Joseph Valentour approached a line of police officers on the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where he appeared "to purposefully back into it." An officer appeared to try to push him back, but rioters grabbed the officer's baton and dragged them into the crowd, the DOJ said.

"Shortly thereafter, amid the ensuing chaos, additional body-worn camera video captured (Joseph) Valentour pushing against the police line," the DOJ said in a Tuesday morning press release. "It is alleged that (Joseph) Valentour touched an unknown police officer’s shield multiple times and appeared to be working with other rioters to disarm the officer of the shield. Court documents say that (Joseph) Valentour’s efforts were eventually successful, causing the officer to fall down a flight of stairs."

An officer tried to help their fellow officer, but Joseph Valentour charged at and pushed the assisting officer, the DOJ said. Police's body-worn camera footage showed him pushing another police line before moving back into a crowd of rioters.

According to court records, his son, Jonathan Valentour, was in the same area. He was seen charging toward a police line, pushing other rioters into the police line, and trying to interfere with officers' efforts at the scene, the DOJ said.

U.S. Department of Justice A screenshot from a statement of facts court document, showing Jonathan Wayne “Duke” Valentour, of Boulder, Colorado, at the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

"Officers eventually successfully repelled Duke (Jonathan Valentour) down a flight of stairs," the department said in a press release.

Jonathan Valentour then allegedly ran back up the stairs, used another rioter as protection from police and tried to push that person into the officers, the DOJ said.

"A nearby police officer deployed pepper spray in Duke’s direction, and Duke quickly retreated back down the stairs and into the mob," the department said.

U.S. Department of Justice A screenshot from a statement of facts court document, showing Jonathan Wayne “Duke” Valentour, of Boulder, Colorado at the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Both men were arrested this month after the FBI identified Joseph Valentour in its surveillance images from that day.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,580 people have been charged for crimes related to the breach at the U.S. Capitol. This includes more than 600 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

