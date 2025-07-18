Roxborough State Park celebrates 50 years of natural beauty

LITTLETON, Colo. — Just 45 minutes southwest of downtown Denver lies Roxborough State Park. Known for its unique geological formations and rich wildlife, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the park.

“The main goal for Roxborough is to preserve and protect the geological features in the area,” said Park Manager Colin Chisholm. “So, there’s no off-trail use, no dogs, no biking, and no rock-climbing.”

The rule disallowing dogs is there to prevent interactions with the abundant wildlife in the park. Mule deer are a common sight at Roxborough, and black bears, coyotes, and mountain lions have been spotted there, too. Chisholm recommends using a “rule of thumb” when spotting a potentially dangerous animal.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The unique, sandstone rock formations throughout the park are over 300 million years old.

“Never get closer than what you see behind your thumbs. Your thumb should totally block out the wildlife you’re looking at,” said Chisholm, holding up his thumb in front of his face. “If it approaches you on the trail, make noise. Get big, look big, and hope it turns around and goes the other way.”

The reasons the trails only allow for hiking, and not biking or rock climbing, is to prevent damage to the 300-million-year-old rock formations. They’re made mostly of sandstone, which erodes very quickly with human contact.

Visitors can enjoy over 16 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy to strenuous. Carpenter Peak Trail, the most difficult trail at the park, gains nearly 1000 feet in elevation. Observant hikers may be able to spot a number of birds throughout the park, including nesting raptors like golden eagles, bald eagles, and osprey.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Roxborough is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 19 with interactive displays outside the Visitors Center

The natural beauty of the park is complemented by its relatively uncrowded trails. Roxborough only has about 100 parking spots, which leads to a more solitary hiking experience, but also a park that can often reach capacity.

Chisholm recommends arriving early or late on the weekend, especially in the summer. The park will often reach capacity as early as 8:30 a.m., staying with a one-car in, one-car-out policy until the late afternoon.

The park is having a celebration on Saturday, July 19, honoring its 50th anniversary as a state park. There will be tables set up outside the Visitor Center with interactive displays where people can learn about the history of the park directly from park rangers and volunteers.