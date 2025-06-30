Señor Burritos is back open in Westminster after some "bumps in the road"

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Señor Burritos is back open in Westminster on Federal Boulevard. They left their Baker neighborhood location in Denver, after spending more than 30 years there, as we reported on in November. The owners originally planned to open there in January, but the state of the building and the remodeling process took far longer than anticipated.

“It’s been a tough journey,” Vicente Baylon, who represents the third generation of the Señor Burritos family, said. “It took us a long time to get the restaurant looking nice, basically.”

The Baylon family owns the building in Westminster that they moved into, which is one of the reasons for their move from Baker in the first place. The previous tenants, however, left it in worse shape than they had thought. The air conditioning and electrical systems both needed a lot of work, and the general remodeling was more extensive than they thought it would be.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The new location, open since May 27, is located at 7195 Federal Blvd, Westminster CO 80030.

“There were a lot of bumps in the road,” Baylon said. “The last people here left it in an ugly state, so it took us a while to get it running. It looks a lot better now. It looks clean and beautiful. It just makes us feel happy to see it finally open.”

His aunt, Martha Atta, who also helps run the restaurant admitted that the remodeling process was frustrating.

“It felt like somebody just threw a cold glass of water at us, and we just come in and we’re like, okay, we need to change everything,” Atta, who said getting the right equipment was also difficult, said. “The pop machine was back ordered. Three months for the ice machine. We had problems with that. We were open without a pop machine or an ice machine for two weeks.”

Both Baylon and Atta said that the most important thing to keep in stock during a move like this one is patience.

“It took a lot of patience to move a restaurant from one location to another. Just patience and time,” Baylon said.

This isn’t the first time a Señor Burritos has been open at this location. Around 20 years ago, the family began leasing the building to other restaurant owners, but they still live in the Westminster area and feel like a part of the community here.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson They assure us that their food hasn't changed a bit, right down to their award-winning green chili.

“We all went to school here in this community. We all went to Westminster High School, District 50,” Baylon said. “We know this community, and we live in this community. We want to support our community and our neighborhood.”

Still, they do miss seeing the customers from their Baker location, but they’ve already seen several former regulars in Westminster since reopening May 27.

“They made that drive just to come and see you and tell you that they were having Señor Burritos withdrawals,” Atta said. “It was just really nice to sit there and talk to them and just pick up conversations that we had last year.”

