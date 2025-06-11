Denver vintage and thrift stores seeing a boom in popularity thanks to social media

DENVER — As economic uncertainty prompts some consumers to rethink their spending habits, thrift stores and vintage shops are experiencing a surge in popularity. Customers are increasingly seeking unique clothing options that stand the test of time and are fashionable in today’s social media landscape.

Boss Vintage has been a staple on South Broadway for over 36 years. Yet Deni Buss, who runs the store, has noticed a significant uptick in customer traffic in recent years.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Boss Vintage, on South Broadway in Denver, has been in business since 1989.

“I definitely have noticed since the pandemic that we've been a lot busier,” Buss said. “I think they see the value of it, and they don't want to spend their money on throwaway fashion anymore, which is great.”

Buss, who has spent over 20 years working in the vintage clothing industry, is enjoying how the younger generations are getting involved in vintage fashion.

“I’m seeing a lot of younger generation folks coming in, especially around prom or graduation, where they want to get something snazzy and completely unique,” Buss said. “I think people want to look unique. Everybody wants this very individualistic identity right now, and I think that vintage fits into that really well.”

Buss believes that many of the people coming to vintage shops are looking for items that are going to stand the test of time.

“You’re getting something that's going to last much longer, because it's much better made,” she said.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson 2nd Street is newer to the Denver scene, opening its first Colorado location on South Broadway in August 2023.

Just down the street at 2nd Street South Broadway, a buy-and-sell store where customers can sell their clothes without an appointment or look around the store for themselves, Assistant Store Manager Tate Palmer attributes the recent increase in business to social media.

“Social media has pushed the agenda of thrifting as a way to find more unique items,” Palmer said. “It’s like a treasure hunt.”

Online trends on apps like TikTok have led the thrift and vintage store charge, according to Palmer. Clothing from prior decades is in fashion right now, but the main thrill is finding that special piece that you didn’t expect to find. It’s even fun for those who run the shops when a customer brings in a unique piece to sell.

“You never know what’s going to come through the door,” Palmer said. “Especially for us, we see a lot of cool things in here as buyers.”