'It’s year-round recreation': Boyd Lake State Park in Loveland offers wide variety of activities to visitors

LOVELAND, Colo. — This is the fifth installment of our state park spotlight series, sharing what is so special about Colorado’s state parks. This week, we are excited to highlight Boyd Lake State Park.

Nestled in Loveland, Boyd Lake offers up water recreation to residents of northern Colorado. Fishing, jet skiing, boating, paddleboarding, and swimming are just some of the activities visitors can take part in.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Some visitors from Albuquerque trying out paddleboarding for the first time. Not bad!

“The main draw is boating, but we do have camping and birding opportunities, as well,” Boyd Lake Park Manager Lauren Turpin said. “It’s year-round recreation. When the lake freezes over in the winter, we have ice fishing, too.”

Families flock to the park for its sandy beaches and relaxing atmosphere, with a huge swim beach full of people enjoying the sun and the water.

“The beaches are probably the best part about here, because not only do you have a grassy area and little picnic areas to be at, but I think the sand beach is probably the best part for, like kids, families, and everyone to hang out at,” Jose Garcia, who was celebrating a friend’s birthday with a day spent paddleboarding and throwing the football on the beach, said.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson No motorized vehicles allowed at the Boyd Lake Swim Beach.

The park features a life jacket loaner station, located at the jet ski only boat ramp, near Heron Cove. Visitors can borrow life jackets completely free of charge. There’s no one there checking to make sure life jackets are returned. It's run on the honor system.

“We're just hoping to promote boating safety and always wearing your life jacket,” Turpin said. “So, these life jackets are loaners, and we hope that people at the end of the day just bring them back.”

The park also boasts an accessible fishing pier, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife makes sure the lake is stocked with walleye, perch, and many types of bass species.

The Boyd Lake Marina has monthly and seasonal slips and moorings, and has boat rentals available including ski boats, pontoon boats, fishing boats, and paddle boats. Visitors can also head to the marina to purchase live bait, fishing supplies, and camping supplies for the 140 camping sites available to rent at the park.